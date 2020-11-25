The latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone had former WCW and WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes as the special guest.

During the live Q&A session, The Patriot was asked several questions about his career and the experiences of working with many wrestlers during his heyday in the business. The Patriot debuted in WWE - then WWF, in 1997 but was released a year later in 1998 after suffering a torn triceps injury.

The Patriot revealed the details of the conversation he had with Vince McMahon before his WWE release. The Patriot had multiple injuries when he was employed with the WWE, and a call had to be taken for him to step away from the ring to undergo surgeries to fix his body. Vince McMahon and WWE agreed with the doctors that The Patriot needed the break to let his body recover from all the punishment that it had taken from being in the business.

The Patriot was given an open offer to return to WWE/F

Patriot said that Vince McMahon told him that he was free to return to the WWE when he recuperates in a year or two during a conference call before his release. The Patriot was considered a part of the WWE family by Vince McMahon, and a door was always left open for a comeback.

Vince McMahon was even willing to offer the 2-time WCW Tag Team Champion a limited schedule after the return. Unfortunately for The Patriot, things didn't quite work out for him as he had to retire after his WWE release due to the injuries and other personal issues.

Patriot said that he will always be appreciative of Vince McMahon as the WWE Boss treated him really well during his time in the company.

Here's what The Patriot had to say:

"It was good. I was on a conference call, like I said, with Vince and JR and my orthopedic surgeon. And Vince said, 'Del, listen, man, he said, 'the doctors are of the opinion and so are we, that you need to get better. You need to take time off for several surgeries you need. Have those surgeries and get your body better.' And I'll tell you, Vince even extended this to me, he said, 'Del, if it takes a year, a year-and-a-half for you to heal up,' I had to have a major knee surgery. I had to have a major triceps surgery. He said, 'You're welcome back, and he said, you can even pick your own schedule.' He said you can work a limited schedule if you'd like. We'd love to have you back. You're part of the family here. So, it was a good confrontation. It was an emotional confrontation. It was a hard thing to know that your career, in all likelihood, has ended. And a guy that has given you the opportunity to get healthy and come back, I was very appreciative of that. It just never worked out that I was ever able to do that, but he did offer me that opportunity to do that. And again, just like with Verne, I will always be appreciative of Vince, he was good to me when I worked for him, and I never had an issue with Vince, unless maybe until a little later down the road when there some things that came up on that HBO show 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel', when I was on it, and Vince was on it. But when I worked for him, it was a good relationship."

During the latest UnSKripted, The Patriot also spoke about the backstage rumors about Shawn Michaels, the biggest issue with wrestling in 2020, whether he thinks The Undertaker has retired for good, and more.

