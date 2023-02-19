Create

"The perfect heel" - Twitter goes wild after Dominik Mysterio gets NSFW chants at Elimination Chamber

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 19, 2023 08:35 IST
Ex-Con Dom is the biggest heat magnet in WWE
Ex-Con Dom is the biggest heat magnet in WWE

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio might just be one of the most hated heels in the company right now. WWE fans recently took to Twitter to react to the NSFW chants Dom received at Elimination Chamber.

At Elimination Chamber, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor took on Hall of Fame couple Beth Phoenix and Edge. It was a decent match, with Dominik's influence clear as day. Fans in Montreal simply couldn't tolerate the 25-year-old.

Those in attendance began hostile NSFW chants by saying, "F**k you, Dominik," the perfect reaction for a heel like him.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the chants as many celebrated Dominik getting hated. Some fans thought that the younger Mysterio was a "perfect heel."

@DomMysterio35 is just the perfect Heel 👏👏👏#WWEChamber
Montreal loves @DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber https://t.co/hR4T19ZfLJ
It's almost like you could call these crowd reactions... Latino HEAT. @DomMysterio35... #WWEChamber
Huge credit to Dominik Mysterio he has done excellent to get himself over as a legit heel that the fans hate!! 👏👏 @DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber
Boy… Canada 🇨🇦 don’t play! Chants of f**** you @DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber
The fans really hate @DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber

Here is a fan point-of-view of the chants:

@davidlagreca1 @DomMysterio35 Oh we made sure to let him have it #WWEChamber https://t.co/UU7FQ6JtWr
@wwe #WWEChamber Hate @DomMysterio35? That just means he’s a great heel!
I HATE that I LOVE @DomMysterio35 now. 😂 #WWEChamber
Mark my words, @DomMysterio35 will be a world champion within 5 years. #WWEChamber

If the latest reports are to be believed, Dominik Mysterio will possibly be crossing paths with his father at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are yet to get the match between the father and son, and it will certainly be a highly-anticipated one. WrestleMania 38 marked the youngster's first appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and he is expected to have a big role this year.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...