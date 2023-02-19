"The perfect heel" - Twitter goes wild after Dominik Mysterio gets NSFW chants at Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio might just be one of the most hated heels in the company right now. WWE fans recently took to Twitter to react to the NSFW chants Dom received at Elimination Chamber.

At Elimination Chamber, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor took on Hall of Fame couple Beth Phoenix and Edge. It was a decent match, with Dominik's influence clear as day. Fans in Montreal simply couldn't tolerate the 25-year-old.

Those in attendance began hostile NSFW chants by saying, "F**k you, Dominik," the perfect reaction for a heel like him.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the chants as many celebrated Dominik getting hated. Some fans thought that the younger Mysterio was a "perfect heel."

The Muff @The_Muff2013 @DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber Huge credit to Dominik Mysterio he has done excellent to get himself over as a legit heel that the fans hate!! Huge credit to Dominik Mysterio he has done excellent to get himself over as a legit heel that the fans hate!! 👏👏 @DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber

Here is a fan point-of-view of the chants:

If the latest reports are to be believed, Dominik Mysterio will possibly be crossing paths with his father at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are yet to get the match between the father and son, and it will certainly be a highly-anticipated one. WrestleMania 38 marked the youngster's first appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and he is expected to have a big role this year.

