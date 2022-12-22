"The pinnacle of it" - Former WWE referee explains why he loved working alongside Sasha Banks' family member at WrestleMania

Veteran WWE referee Marty Elias recently opened up on his favorite WrestleMania matches of all time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted on WrestleBinge, Marty stated that The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels was the best match he officiated at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He also mentioned his experience of working alongside Snoop Dogg in the company. Snoop is the cousin of Sasha Banks and played a crucial role back at WrestleMania XXIV.

"I think the 'Taker-Shawn [Michaels] one was probably going to be the pinnacle of it because I had Kane and Khali at one 'Mania, then I had the intergender Mixed Tag Match or the divas match where Snoop Dogg was involved with Santino and stuff like that. But, you know, that one with Snopp Dogg was great because it was covered by the national press and stuff and there was photos of it and I was in the ring and I was like, 'It's not too bad'," said Marty Elias. [From 23:50 to 24:10]

Marty Elias opened up on the chances of him returning to WWE

Marty Elias has revealed that in the last 13 years, he hasn't gotten a call from WWE. Hence, the chances of him returning to the company are quite slim.

During the same conversation on UnSKripted, the veteran was asked if he would return under the Triple H regime.

"I've been asked that question a lot recently and I will give this answer, as always. First and foremost, it's not up to, you know, I haven't been in the company in 13 years and in 13 years, they've never called me once to coach or to help or do anything like that. I've never even been backstage and the time that I did go backstage, I was escorted by Ty Bailey and it's been 13 years," said Marty Elias.

Marty officiated numerous memorable matches during his time in WWE and was also regarded as one of the best officials in the industry.

