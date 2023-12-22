"The Pokemon that evolves into Brock" - WWE Fans react as an unbelievable photo of Otis from high school graduation goes viral on his birthday

Otis has been one of the more popular names on the WWE roster, who celebrated his birthday on the 21st of December. An old picture of the 32-year-old was resurfaced on the internet on his auspicious day, and the reactions to it are downright hilarious.

Before entering the squared circle, Otis was a highly successful amateur wrestler and, at one point, he was in contention to represent the U.S.A. at the 2012 London Olympics as a member of the Greco-Roman wrestling team.

Otis was an exceptionally gifted grappler in high school and college, and it shouldn't surprise anybody that the RAW Superstar was quite jacked back in the day. Otis, real name Nikola Bogojević, celebrated his birthday recently, and a timeless photo from his high school graduation yearbook seems to have made its way online.

Upon first glance, the similarities between Otis and fellow Minnesota native Brock Lesnar are just too apparent to ignore. There might be something in the air in Minnesota that produces such freakish physical specimens.

As expected, wrestling fans had some hilarious reactions to a young and ripped Otis, with many claiming he looked like an Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated model. We've compiled all the best comments below:

Fans had a wide range of reactions to the rare image.

Otis' WWE career has had its ups and downs

There was a time years ago when Otis was the Mr. Money in the Bank and amongst the most pushed talents on the roster.

He organically got over with the WWE Universe, thanks to his on-screen relationship with Mandy Rose, which propelled him to the top of the card and made him a very popular name.

Otis, unfortunately, never cashed in the MITB contract, as he lost the briefcase to The Miz and also split with his long-time Heavy Machinery partner, Tucker. WWE decided to alter Otis' creative direction in 2020 and paired him up with Chad Gable, forming The Alpha Academy.

The team has been together ever since and, in recent times, has enjoyed decent momentum on TV, especially since Maxxine Dupri joined the group. Otis might not be an all-out single superstar, but he remains one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV, alongside his highly talented teammates, Gable and Maxxine.