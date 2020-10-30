Speculated reason behind WWE taking the MITB contract away from Otis finally revealed 

Otis' run as Mr. Money in the Bank ended in the worst possible way at Hell in a Cell as he lost the contract to The Miz. Yes, losing the briefcase to another Superstar is much worse than failing to cash in the contract. However, in hindsight, WWE might have had no other option.

In the latest installment of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explained the possible reasoning behind WWE's decision to take the MITB briefcase away from Otis.

Meltzer noted that having the briefcase on Otis left WWE with a big booking issue. While it is understandable for a heel to embarrass himself and have a failed cash-in, the booking decision is usually disastrous for babyfaces. The failed cash-in would even work for established names such as John Cena, as it wouldn't hurt their credibility at this stage.

However, Otis failing to cash in the contract against a big name like Roman Reigns would prove detrimental to his immediate future. Otis could have always beaten The Tribal Chief to become a massive star. However, WWE has invested way too much time and attention in Roman Reigns' new character to blow it all off on a MITB cash-in.

According to Meltzer, Tucker turning heel on Otis during the cash-in attempt on Roman Reigns would have had more impact. However, WWE found another way to book the heel turn, and it still got the job done.

Meltzer explained the following in the Newsletter:

The other major storyline was The Miz winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, beating Otis, when Tucker turned on Otis. The reality is that the briefcase on Otis had a booking problem. It's okay for a heel to be embarrassed to blow the nearly automatic title win, or a face like John Cena who is established. But Otis failing, especially with Reigns as champion, does him no good and while he could beat Reigns and they could make a star, nothing they do right now indicates that direction. Tucker turning on him against Reigns would have been more powerful, but this was a different way to do it.

What's next for Otis?

Advertisement

Otis is expected to feud with his former tag team partner Tucker moving forward. However, there is a lot of confusion about the latter's designated brand.

Otis needs a significant angle to bounce back from the MITB contract loss, and it would be interesting to see how WWE books him.