Update on WWE changing Tucker's brand

WWE has moved Tucker’s WWE.com profile page from SmackDown to RAW.

It emerged earlier this week that the website listed Otis’ former tag team partner as a SmackDown roster member. This prompted speculation that Tucker had officially moved back to the blue brand, despite only joining RAW two weeks ago.

Tucker is now officially part of the RAW roster

As the picture above shows, Tucker is now listed alongside other RAW Superstars and personalities on WWE.com’s ‘RAW Superstars’ section.

The profile update means Tucker is definitely on RAW and he has not moved back to SmackDown to feud with Otis.

Tucker’s WWE brand move

Previously a SmackDown Superstar, Tucker was selected as the #25 pick by RAW on the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft.

His Heavy Machinery tag team partner, Otis, was drafted as the #19 pick on the same night. However, the then-Money in the Bank holder was selected by SmackDown, which meant Heavy Machinery had to separate.

Although Superstars from opposing brands do not usually mix, Tucker continued to work alongside his friend after the brand split.

He supported Otis in the ‘Law & Otis’ segment on SmackDown and accompanied him in his match against The Miz at Hell in a Cell.

The closing stages of the match saw Tucker hit Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Miz then pinned Otis to pick up the victory, earning the Money in the Bank briefcase from his opponent in the process.

What's next for Otis and Tucker?

While Otis and Tucker are no longer on the same brand, that does not necessarily mean that they will not cross paths again soon.

This year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which is due to take place on November 22, will have a RAW vs. SmackDown theme.

That means Otis and Tucker could represent their brands against each other at the event.