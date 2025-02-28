  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • "The pressure is on" - Jey Uso vows WrestleMania redemption after disappointing outing last year

"The pressure is on" - Jey Uso vows WrestleMania redemption after disappointing outing last year

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 17:22 GMT
Jey Uso is the 2025 Men
Jey Uso is the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner [Image: WWE.com]

WWE star Jey Uso recently spoke about redeeming himself at WrestleMania this year. He is currently one of the most popular stars in the company.

Ad

At WrestleMania 40, Jey and Jimmy wrestled against each other in a huge match that was the culmination of a long storyline. The Usos wrestled the dream match at the Show of Shows. However, the match failed to live up to the hype, and Jey felt it could have been better.

During an exclusive interview with CBS Sports, Jey mentioned that the twins had always put on stellar matches in the tag team division. He recalled some famous feuds with the SHIELD, the New Day, and the Wyatt Family. However, he felt he needed to put on some impactful matches that people would recall easily. The Royal Rumble winner felt this was time for his redemption at the grandest stage after a lukewarm match against Jimmy last year:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I always thought we put on great matches. If you look at it, we had great matches with The Wyatt Family, The Shield, The New Day. Now, I feel like I've had a couple of good matches but not ones that stick in people's minds. This is redemption time on the big stage. The pressure is on." (H/T CBS Sports)
Ad
Ad

Jey Uso is gearing up to face Gunther

Earlier this year, Jey Uso created history by winning the Royal Rumble. It was an incredible feat emerging the winner among a stacked field that consisted of huge names such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

Since the win, Uso has decided he would face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. The Ring General did not take kindly to his announcement, as he has been ambushing Jey for the last couple of weeks on the red brand.

Ad

However, the former Bloodline member turned the tables this week as he rushed out to confront Gunther as he attacked Otis. The Ring General rushed out of the ring to escape Jey Uso's wrath.

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी