Less than a week after The Pride's triumph at WrestleMania XL, two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley hoped to turn up the heat on SmackDown with his shot at becoming the number-one contender to Cody Rhodes. But it was LA Knight who stole one by pinning Santos Escobar in their triple-threat match. That was last week.

This week, it is up to the Street Profits to score a win for their team. The upcoming edition of the blue brand, which is scheduled to emanate from the iconic PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will feature a fatal 4-way to determine new number-one contenders to A-Town Down Under. Before the Friday show, Montez Ford addressed The Pride's WrestleMania XL win.

Taking to Instagram, Montez Ford sent a message to his opponents. The Street Profits, along with The New Catch Republic, Authors of Pain, and Legado Del Fantasma, will be competing in the high-stakes contest on SmackDwon.

Check out his post below:

"TAX SEASON WAS OVER MONDAY. ITS… PROFIT SEASON," wrote Ford.

While The Final Testament hinted at an NXT run, the AOP is fresh off a loss against The Street Profits. Last week, LDF interfered in favor of Santos in the triple threat, which brought out Street Profits to back The All Mighty. The two teams wound up fighting each other.

As for The New Catch Republic, they competed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at 'Mania and even at the Elimination Chamber Perth PLE, in February. Each team has a fair shot, but only one will prevail.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is high on WWE star Montez Ford

In response to something Montez Ford said about The Rock on Out of Character with Ryan Satin a few years ago, The Final Boss took to social media. The Great One claimed that he would be rooting for Ford when the latter became the World Champion.

Ford revealed that he was a huge fan of The Rock during his childhood days and would even get kicked out of class for cutting promos on his teachers like the legendary WWE Superstar.

"This man is passionate. We share that DNA. (And he flys like the Superfly 🤟🏾)," wrote The Rock on Instagram, sharing Ford talking about him. "And when you become world champion one day, I’ll be right there rooting ya on ✊🏾," the legend added.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

Both of them were part of WrestleMania XL in notable contests. The Rock even took to social media following the event to advise the 33-year-old star.