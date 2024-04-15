The Rock breaks character to advise WWE star Montez Ford following WrestleMania XL

Legendary wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to his Instagram account on Monday (April 15) to laud WWE Superstar Montez Ford's physical condition. The Final Boss also advised the Street Profit member to have a ''cheat meal.''

Montez Ford has openly spoken about his body dysmorphia in the past, but in recent years, the talented wrestler has made significant progress via relentless hard work. In November 2023, the former WWE Tag Team Champion shared the success of his first amateur body-building competition on social media.

On Monday, The Great One commented on the 33-year-old's recent Instagram post of the Street Profits backstage at WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion advised Montez to have a cheat meal and credited Ford's "phenomenal condition!''

"You better go have some f’n cheat meals this weekend, brother 😉💪🏾 (phenomenal condition!)," wrote The Rock.

The Rock's comment on Montez Ford's Instagram post

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley had a memorable time at The Show of Shows last weekend. The babyface faction defeated The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight in a convincing fashion.

Montez Ford is interested in competing outside of WWE!

Montez Ford has been vocal about his desire to become WWE Champion. However, earlier this year, in February, he disclosed his UFC aspirations.

The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut and UFC are both under the TKO banner. During an interview with TNT Sports, Ford revealed that guys like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and his mentor Bobby Lashley inspired him to dream about stepping inside the octagon.

"Hundred percent, I will say. I’ve always been a fan of it [UFC] and have always been training for it. It is something I was talking about in the last two years about actually going over and having a match. Seeing CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley doing different promotions. Something I had interest in, but it got shut down quickly by, um, coughs!" he said.

The Street Profits will be in action on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will lock horns with The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), New Catch Republic (Pette Dune and Tyler Bate), and Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Berto) in a Fatal Four-Way number one contender's match for the SmackDown Tag Team Title.

