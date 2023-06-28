"The real Head of the Table" - Former champion could return and join hands with The Usos in WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently opened up about Rikishi possibly returning to WWE TV and joining forces with The Usos during the ongoing Bloodline saga.

Though it dominated WWE's landscape for more than two years, The Bloodline, as fans knew it, is no longer a united force. The Usos finally freed themselves from Roman Reigns' control and turned babyfaces a few weeks back.

Fans can expect fireworks at Money in the Bank 2023 when The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa face off against The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke about the chances of Jimmy and Jey Uso being joined by their father and WWE legend, Rikishi.

"Unless Rikishi comes back and be with The Usos. It's time," said Bill Apter. [30:10 - 30:18]

The veteran journalist also termed the Hall of Famer as the actual leader of The Bloodline and the "real Head of the Table."

"The leader of The Bloodline. The real Head of the Table," added Apter. [30:24 - 20:29]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell thinks The Bloodline saga will not end anytime soon in WWE

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about how he doesn't see The Bloodline saga culminating anytime soon. He believes that even after Money in the Bank, the promotion could book a bunch of one-on-one matches featuring Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

"I think you gotta have some singles matches with Roman. Singles matches with Solo and one of them [The Usos]. So they got the next month or so laid out. And it will maintain interest. What I like about this is that they have no stipulation matches. They just talk about each other straight up. There are no DQ matches, no Dog Collar matches, no Cage matches, none of that," said Dutch Mantell.

Considering how WWE has kept the viewers invested in The Bloodline saga for so long, it's safe to assume they could keep them riveted for many more months.

Do you see Rikishi returning anytime soon to join hands with The Usos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

