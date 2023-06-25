Former WWE personality doesn't see The Bloodline saga "ending anytime soon" (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how there's still much to be explored in the ongoing Bloodline saga on WWE SmackDown.

Come July 1 at Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would go to war against The Usos as part of The Bloodline Civil War. The match stems from Jey Uso's recent decision on SmackDown, where he picked Jimmy's side over Reigns and Sikoa. The bout promises to be an emotionally exhilarating ride for the fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned how he doesn't see The Bloodline saga wrapping up anytime soon in WWE.

"I don't see this [Bloodline angle] ending anytime soon. Now you've gotta go back. Who's the leader of the brothers? Jimmy or Jey?" [6:30 - 6:40]

Mantell explained that the promotion could still book several singles matches between all the involved performers. He also pointed out how the storyline has not relied on stipulation matches to maintain the viewers' interest in the narrative.

"I think you gotta have some singles matches with Roman. Singles matches with Solo and one of them [The Usos]. So they got the next month or so laid out. And it will maintain interest. What I like about this is that they have no stipulation matches. They just talk about each other straight up. There are no DQ matches, no Dog Collar matches, no Cage matches, none of that." [6:48 - 7:22]

Konnan thinks The Bloodline could see a few more additions

It's no secret that the Anoa'i family is one of the biggest wrestling families, with many more members waiting for their time under the spotlight.

Speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan predicted that Afa, Sika, and Rikishi were yet to appear on WWE TV as part of The Bloodline saga. He also indicated that there was scope for even The Rock to make his presence felt in some capacity.

"You've gotta think, they still haven't used Afa or Sika yet. They still haven't used Rikishi yet, you know what I'm saying? And there might be a chance in the future Rock might show up."

It remains to be seen what goes down at Money in the Bank 2023 and how the story progresses now that the stable is no longer at the height of its power.

