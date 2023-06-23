Several people could be added to Roman Reigns' Bloodline story, former WWE wrestler predicts

The Bloodline is in disarray following The Usos' recent betrayal of Roman Reigns. Former WCW and WWE wrestler Konnan believes several of the family's relatives could be added to the storyline in the coming months.

The Anoa'i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history. Reigns' uncle Afa and father Sika held the WWE World Tag Team Championship three times. Solo Sikoa and The Usos also have a famous wrestling father, WWE legend Rikishi. The Rock, Umaga, and Yokozuna are among the other members of the family.

On K100, Konnan speculated that more high-profile Anoa'i names could appear on WWE television as part of The Bloodline story:

"You've gotta think, they still haven't used Afa or Sika yet. They still haven't used Rikishi yet, you know what I'm saying? And there might be a chance in the future Rock might show up." [6:10 – 6:21]

Konnan's co-host Disco Inferno added that another Anoa'i family member, MLW star Jacob Fatu, could possibly be included in the storyline one day.

Disco Inferno on the lack of women in Roman Reigns' group

Jimmy Uso's wife, Naomi, was expected to become part of Roman Reigns' faction before she walked out of WWE in May 2022. The former SmackDown Women's Champion now wrestles in IMPACT under her real name, Trinity.

Former WCW star Disco Inferno questioned why Trinity and another Anoa'i family relative, Nia Jax, never joined the group:

"Why is The Bloodline not using any females right now? Aren't there any females in The Bloodline? There's gotta be people, the relatives and stuff. Nia Jax? [Naomi] and Nia, too, and they're both gone [from WWE]." [7:35 – 7:52]

The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson, aka Ava Raine, currently appears in NXT. Main roster veteran Tamina is another relative of The Bloodline.

