The real reason why CM Punk returned to WWE, according to wrestling legend

Former WWE star Bully Ray recently spoke about the motivations behind CM Punk's return to the company.

Punk made his first appearance on the flagship show this week on RAW in nearly a decade. He got on the mic and addressed the fans. He revealed how badly he missed them and declared that the Best in the World was back home.

On a recent episode of The Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray mentioned that Punk looked very real when he said, "I'm not here to make friends. I'm here to make money." The veteran star mentioned that Punk was there for the money, but more importantly, he wanted to prove himself and show AEW that they lost out on a major star.

"That last look down the barrel of that handheld camera, I was like, 'That's the real guy.' This is just my opinion. I believe that the real CM Punk is there for the boatload of money that they're probably paying him, but I also think he's there to prove a point. To tell AEW, F-U man. You got rid of a star," said Ray. [From 18:15 - 18:45]

Bully Ray wants to see Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk in the same ring

During the show, Bully Ray also spoke about the creative genius of Paul Heyman as he managed some of the biggest stars of the last two decades: Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

The legendary wrestler felt that it would be a moment of epic proportions if these three stars were in the ring simultaneously and Paul Heyman was in the background.

"We talk about WrestleMania moments, but there is a moment that I would love to see play out in a WWE ring one day. I would love to see Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk in a three-way staredown, a-la the good, the bad, and the ugly, with Paul Heyman standing right in the middle of the ring. What a story that is. What a moment that three of the biggest names of the past 20 years, Brock even more, all managed by Paul Heyman," said Ray.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Punk in WWE after the fiery promo on RAW.

