The real reason why WWE had Jey Uso attack Grayson Waller on RAW explained by veteran (Exclusive)

Every episode of RAW matters a lot as WWE builds towards Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso superkicked Grayson Waller backstage and Vince Russo believed the angle was booked just so that the duo could have a match next week.

Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso is one of the top names heading into WrestleMania, where he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. On this week's RAW, Austin Theory was seen Yeeting, and unsurprisingly enough, Grayson Waller wasn't too pleased with his tag team partner. Jey Uso would appear during the backstage segment and caught Waller off guard with a well-placed superkick.

Former WWE head writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo reacted to the moment and wasn't too impressed by the seemingly predictable booking, noting why WWE really wanted Jey to attack Waller.

"We did have the scene in the back where Jey is laying out Grayson Waller just to have a match next week. That's the only reason. Gunther wrestled this week, and Jey will wrestle Grayson Waller next week." [1:11:20 - 1:11:33]

Vince Russo briefly also touched upon the main event, which had Bianca Belair and Naomi losing the women's tag team title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

While Russo felt the match dragged on a bit, he gave credit to all the female performers for working tremendously hard throughout the bout.

"Then we had the main event, like I said man, just doing way too much and the heels go over. And it was so drawn out. They worked hard, I mean, there is no question about that. The girls worked their butts off." [1:11:34 onwards]

With title changes already happening on the road to WrestleMania, Triple H and his creative team might have more surprises in store in the weeks to follow.

