"The really bad part about it" - Bianca Belair heavily criticized by wrestling veteran following WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest female superstars on the WWE roster at the moment. However, her segment on this week's SmackDown was heavily criticized by wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

The EST has been the WWE RAW Women's Champion for over a year now. While fans felt that Asuka would dethrone her at WrestleMania 39, she ended up retaining her title at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The feud continued on the most recent episode of SmackDown when the Empress of Tomorrow sprayed mist on the EST of WWE's face. The segment was criticized by former manager Dutch Mantell. On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the veteran said the following:

"But the really bad part about it is the way she sold it. If you get hit by something in the face, you gotta use your common sense. You gotta hold your eyes, you’re not gonna flop all over the place and there were two medics in the back, they weren’t even touching her. I don’t know. Just got right down on the floor, I want you to go down on the floor and just start flopping around like a fish."

Dutch Mantell enjoyed Roman Reigns' segment on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns cut a scathing promo on the Friday Night Show, addressing the Usos' loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

The Usos mood right now: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Titles at Night of ChampionsThe Usos mood right now: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions 👀The Usos mood right now: https://t.co/McZdH3JZjP

Dutch Mantell had a lot of praise for that segment, appreciating it for its unpredictability and continuing the Bloodline's storyline.

"When you start dealing with political matters, but I thought the whole segment was genius because I don’t think Roman would say, 'I’ll set it up or I’ll do something,' but when he said that, 'Solo and me, we’re gonna challenge them and bring it back to The Bloodline.' I think everybody in the building sat up. Now we’re back into this story again, it’s getting deep and they’re taking their time with it and I think this is one of the best things they can do for this story because who knows where this is gonna go," said the veteran. [From 57:19 to 58:06]

The Tribal Chief will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen who Triple H picks as the winner.

