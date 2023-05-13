"Who knows where this is gonna go" - WWE legend discusses the issues between The Bloodline and Roman Reigns on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are a part of the hottest WWE storyline at the moment. The situation took a significant turn on the most recent episode of SmackDown, and former manager Dutch Mantell had plenty to say about it.

The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns addressed The Bloodline members dropping their title at the Showcase of the Immortals and chose to team with Solo Sikoa to challenge for the tag titles at Night of Champions in order to bring the gold back to the most dominant faction in all of WWE.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed this segment.

"When you start dealing with political matters, but I thought the whole segment was genius because I don’t think Roman would say, 'I’ll set it up or I’ll do something,' but when he said that, 'Solo and me, we’re gonna challenge them and bring it back to The Bloodline.' I think everybody in the building sat up. Now we’re back into this story again, it’s getting deep and they’re taking their time with it and I think this is one of the best things they can do for this story because who knows where this is gonna go." [57:19 to 58:06]

Check out the entire episode down below:

Dutch Mantell said more about the WWE SmackDown segment between Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Dutch Mantell continued to speak about Roman Reigns' promo on WWE SmackDown.

The former Zebb Colter said that he was not sure how long this dissension between Roman Reigns and The Usos would last. He further stated that he prefers this situation as a fan.

"We see a separation, we saw a separation between Sami and The Bloodline coming so it mutts out and I don’t know how long this will go on, but now we see a separation between The Usos and Roman. Solo over there is the wild card so I’m honestly saying, I don’t know what they’re going to do and I like it better that way because I can be a fan," Dutch Mantell said. [58:08 to 58:40]

Prior to the formation of The Bloodline, Jey Uso tried to dethrone the Tribal Chief as the world champion. Perhaps Triple H has ideas to revisit that storyline in the near future.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes