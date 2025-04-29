"The regular Survivor Series is back," "The most overrated gimmick ever" - WWE Universe reacts to potential major change to Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE recently confirmed its 39th annual Survivor Series event for later this year. The annual November spectacular is the company's second-longest-running PLE behind WrestleMania. WWE added WarGames to the big event a few years back, but new information has revealed potential changes and other rumored additions.

WarGames was created by Dusty Rhodes and other legends in July 1987. World Wrestling Entertainment revived double-cage warfare in 2017 for NXT TakeOver events after the last WarGames match was held by WCW in 2000. Triple H brought WarGames to the main roster in 2022 as a part of Survivor Series, but there were no references to the match when Survivor Series 2025 was recently announced.

The WWE Universe responded to the Survivor Series announcement with many WarGames-related thoughts. The news was lost a bit in the chaos of WrestleMania Week and its fallout, but the double-cage concept is just now trending worldwide on social media.

Many fans speculated on a potential WWE vs. TNA vs. AAA theme, with some hoping this means WarGames will return to NXT. The main narrative to surface has to do with the idea that WarGames apparently will not be returning to WWE's annual November spectacular. A surprising number of fans want to see WarGames nixed for the return of traditional elimination matches.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Wait, it's not a War Games. The regular Survivor Series is back," commented a fan.

Triple H hypes WWE Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment recently partnered with the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District to announce Survivor Series for Saturday, November 29. The company's first PLE from The City In Motion since 2008 will see Petco Park become the first stadium to host Survivor Series.

Triple H issued remarks via press release. The Chief Content Officer called Dominik Mysterio's hometown the perfect place for a historic night.

"For the first time in the event’s nearly 40-year history, Survivor Series will take place in a Stadium on November 29, and we believe Petco Park in San Diego is the perfect host for a historic night," Triple H said.

The company last ran a PLE in San Diego on June 1, 2008. The fourth and final One Night Stand event was held at the San Diego Sports Arena, now known as Pechanga Arena. Edge beat The Undertaker in a TLC main event for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, forcing Taker to temporarily leave.

