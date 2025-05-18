The result of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul seemingly revealed in surprising update

Logan Paul has targeted Jey Uso since his World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania, and will challenge for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Ad

Ahead of the match, Gunther has already made his claim to a match against the winner since he believes that he is the rightful owner of the title. That being said, it seems that Gunther could be facing Jey Uso on June 9th if a recent poll is anything to go by.

Gunther shared the poll on his Instagram, where he asked who would hand over the World Championship to him, and interestingly, 82 percent believe that it will be Jey Uso, whilst only 18 percent believe it will be Logan Paul.

Ad

Trending

The poll can be found in the comments section of the post below:

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ad

It's unclear why Gunther has been handed a rematch since he tapped out to Uso at WrestleMania, and there was no interference at all. WWE's automatic rematch clause was taken away a long time ago, but it seems that there are several exceptions.

What does this mean for Logan Paul?

Logan Paul is one of the most hated WWE stars at present, and he has lost World Championship matches in the past without them really affecting him. Paul is someone who can put on a match when he is asked to and takes the business seriously when needed to.

Ad

Ad

That being said, he isn't ready to be World Champion, and if Gunther took on Paul, it would be heel vs. heel, which would be a confusing match with many fans unsure who to cheer for.

Paul seems to have been added to this story to even out the negativity that Jey Uso has been a victim of recently, and it seems the only thing left for him to do is be beaten by Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More