The result of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul seemingly revealed in surprising update

Logan Paul has targeted Jey Uso since his World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania, and will challenge for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.
Ahead of the match, Gunther has already made his claim to a match against the winner since he believes that he is the rightful owner of the title. That being said, it seems that Gunther could be facing Jey Uso on June 9th if a recent poll is anything to go by.
Gunther shared the poll on his Instagram, where he asked who would hand over the World Championship to him, and interestingly, 82 percent believe that it will be Jey Uso, whilst only 18 percent believe it will be Logan Paul.
The poll can be found in the comments section of the post below:
It's unclear why Gunther has been handed a rematch since he tapped out to Uso at WrestleMania, and there was no interference at all. WWE's automatic rematch clause was taken away a long time ago, but it seems that there are several exceptions.
What does this mean for Logan Paul?
Logan Paul is one of the most hated WWE stars at present, and he has lost World Championship matches in the past without them really affecting him. Paul is someone who can put on a match when he is asked to and takes the business seriously when needed to.
That being said, he isn't ready to be World Champion, and if Gunther took on Paul, it would be heel vs. heel, which would be a confusing match with many fans unsure who to cheer for.
Paul seems to have been added to this story to even out the negativity that Jey Uso has been a victim of recently, and it seems the only thing left for him to do is be beaten by Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.