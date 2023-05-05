"The Rhodes name, it's something about the name" - Wrestling star opens up on Cody Rhodes' chances against Brock Lesnar

Wrestling star Homicide recently spoke of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar clashing in a highly-anticipated matchup at Backlash 2023.

On the April 3 episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39, The Beast turned on his partner, Cody Rhodes, and brutalized him. In the weeks following this betrayal, the animosity between the two stars grew to a point where The American Nightmare repeatedly asked for a match against Brock.

WWE official Adam Pearce agreed to this request and scheduled the encounter for Backlash in Puerto Rico.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, Homicide mentioned that The American Nightmare could handle the challenge of facing Brock Lesnar in the ring. He claimed that it was in Cody's blood and recalled how his father, Dusty Rhodes, also faced and thrived against wrestlers that were more physically dominant than him.

"I think Cody can handle anybody. He's a Rhodes. Look at Dusty and his past. The Rhodes name, it's something about the name."

The wrestling star also detailed that Cody Rhodes should use his quickness against Lesnar during their matchup.

"I will say cardio. Just make his run circles around the ring. But Brock is a natural fit when it comes to cardio wrestling. So you never know." [From 4:22 - 5:13]

Homicide wants to face Cody Rhodes in a match

During the same conversation, Homicide mentioned that we would like to face Cody Rhodes in a singles bout.

The veteran wrestler spoke highly of the Rhodes family and picked Dusty as one of the all-time greats.

"I love Dusty Rhodes and his family. I'm a big mark for the West Texas guys. I do believe in the West Texas guys. He is the son of a West Texas guy. And The Rhodes, look at the name. Cody Rhodes is magical. He's like one of those guys like, forget about the future of pro wrestling, he's the future. He is that guy."

While a match with Homicide may be uncertain, Cody will have to prepare as he faces The Beast Brock Lesnar this Saturday Night at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

