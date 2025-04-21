The Rock absent from WrestleMania; wrestling veteran accuses WWE of ripping off fans with high ticket prices (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 41 is finally in the books, but The Rock was nowhere to be seen. Former WWE writer Vince Russo reviewed the show and shared his thoughts on the Final Boss missing the show.

Ad

Rocky played a major role in orchestrating John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. However, the Hollywood star stepped back from the storyline since then, with Cena and Cody Rhodes taking center stage during the buildup to WrestleMania. Fans expected to see The Final Boss at the Show of Shows, but that did not happen either.

While reviewing WrestleMania Night Two with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo slammed the company for setting up the fans. He noted that several fans paid rocketing ticket prices expecting to see The Rock at the Show of Shows. The veteran writer claimed that if he paid for tickets, he would have been outraged to see Travis Scott walk out instead of the Final Boss.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, you want a positive when we've been talking about these ticket prices? Do you know how many people paid out the ar*e thinking they're going to see The Rock? Do you know how many people paid thinking they're gonna see The Rock, and I'm gonna sit here and talk about positives? Bro, if I'm one of these people who paid fifteen hundred dollars for a seat and I got Travis Scott instead of Rock? Are you kidding me?" [From 10:22 onwards]

Ad

Ad

During the post-show press conference, John Cena urged fans to tune into RAW to see his reign as the last true champion in pro wrestling. He also claimed that he would destroy wrestling during his reign as champ.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.