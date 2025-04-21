The Rock absent from WrestleMania; wrestling veteran accuses WWE of ripping off fans with high ticket prices (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 41 is finally in the books, but The Rock was nowhere to be seen. Former WWE writer Vince Russo reviewed the show and shared his thoughts on the Final Boss missing the show.
Rocky played a major role in orchestrating John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. However, the Hollywood star stepped back from the storyline since then, with Cena and Cody Rhodes taking center stage during the buildup to WrestleMania. Fans expected to see The Final Boss at the Show of Shows, but that did not happen either.
While reviewing WrestleMania Night Two with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo slammed the company for setting up the fans. He noted that several fans paid rocketing ticket prices expecting to see The Rock at the Show of Shows. The veteran writer claimed that if he paid for tickets, he would have been outraged to see Travis Scott walk out instead of the Final Boss.
"Bro, you want a positive when we've been talking about these ticket prices? Do you know how many people paid out the ar*e thinking they're going to see The Rock? Do you know how many people paid thinking they're gonna see The Rock, and I'm gonna sit here and talk about positives? Bro, if I'm one of these people who paid fifteen hundred dollars for a seat and I got Travis Scott instead of Rock? Are you kidding me?" [From 10:22 onwards]
During the post-show press conference, John Cena urged fans to tune into RAW to see his reign as the last true champion in pro wrestling. He also claimed that he would destroy wrestling during his reign as champ.
