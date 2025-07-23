The Rock acknowledged ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is over a week away, and The Rock was subtly acknowledged ahead of the first-ever two-night event in New Jersey.

The Rock made his presence felt heading into WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. However, the Final Boss disappeared from the weekly product following Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. After months of no mention, Cody Rhodes mentioned his former rival leading up to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Today, WWE also officially acknowledged The Final Boss days ahead of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Moreover, the Brahma Bull's match against Brock Lesnar from 2002 was listed as the 8th 'Greatest SummerSlam' match ever, according to the company's YouTube channel.

While The Rock is not featured on the weekly product, the company still acknowledges him, and it could be a subtle hint of his return in the coming weeks at the PLE.

Ex-WWE star says The Rock has separated himself from major name

The Rock played a crucial role heading into WrestleMania XL, which led to Cody Rhodes' crowning moment in Philadelphia. After its success, The Final Boss returned earlier this year with an interesting choice for The American Nightmare. However, after Rhodes refused to side with Rock, John Cena aligned with his former rival and turned on the champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo thinks The Rock separated himself from John Cena following the heel turn, as The Brahma Bull was not mentioned in the story leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Moreover, the former writer thinks Johnson will not appear at the upcoming historic event.

"I think The Rock has separated himself for whatever reason from all this. A lot of people think Rock’s gonna appear at SummerSlam, and I'm like, ‘If you have Rock appear without advertising and promoting it, you’re idiots.’ If you've got a Rock on your show and he’s going to be there and you’re not using that as a selling tool, you’re an idiot," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see if The Final Boss returns to WWE for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

