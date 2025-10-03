The Rock acknowledges WrestleMania 41 absence amid WWE hiatus

The Rock went on a hiatus from WWE weeks before WrestleMania 41 and didn't return to the Stamford-based promotion. Today, he acknowledged his absence from the show and commented on it.In 2024, The Rock entered an online feud with Busted Open's host David LaGreca, as LaGreca went off at The Final Boss for seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania XL against Roman Reigns. Instead, the whole story changed, and the company crowned The American Nightmare as the Undisputed WWE Champion in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, LaGreca and Johnson's online spat ended, and the two returned on good terms. In a recent heartfelt interaction, The Rock once again crossed paths with David LaGreca. The host offered Johnson the pink robe in which he cut his infamous promo on The Final Boss before WrestleMania XL.In the video shared by Busted Open's official X account, the two had a chat about WrestleMania, and when LaGreca said they missed him at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, The Rock acknowledged that he was needed at the event in Las Vegas, but he couldn't do it.&quot;We missed you. We missed you at WrestleMania 41, dude. We could've used you,&quot; LaGreca said.The Rock responded:&quot;Yeah. Yeah, I know, dude,&quot; Johnson said.While The Rock didn't discuss his absence in depth, Johnson was seemingly not happy about missing out on the event in Las Vegas.When will The Rock return to WWE?The Rock was set to play a part heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as he gave Cody Rhodes an offer to join him. Instead, John Cena turned heel following his win at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, but The Final Boss vanished from the weekly product and missed the event.Later, he began promoting The Smashing Machine and received positive reactions from the critics. Moreover, he lost a considerable amount of weight as he has his sights set on his upcoming projects in Hollywood, which made everyone wonder if he's ever coming back to WWE as a performer.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there have been talks of bringing The Rock back to headline WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. While it's not a done deal, this seems to be the only viable opening for The Final Boss to return to the Stamford-based promotion as a performer.If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.