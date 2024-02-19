The Rock addresses "wild, unpredictable, untamable" WWE SmackDown moment

The Rock made an impact on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown with a fiery promo. He recently took to Instagram to comment on the segment that went viral online.

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, came out late on SmackDown to address the fans in attendance. The Tribal Chief discussed different topics before introducing The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment, The Rock.

Together, the two men insulted the fans in attendance. The Great One especially had a few interesting things to say to the Utah crowd that helped him generate more heat and solidify his heel turn.

Following the show, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to post a video of a clip from his promo along with the following caption:

"This is a wild, unpredictable, untamable, crazy connection. And I f***ing love it. #peopleschamp🎤 @wwe," he wrote.

The Rock's comeback will help the company build an even bigger WrestleMania 40 event. It'll be interesting to see whether The Great One competes at The Show of Shows and who he will take on at the big event.

The Rock may appear at WWE Elimination Chamber for a significant segment

The Rock is among the big names rumored to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Great One has recently turned heel and can deliver another entertaining segment on Saturday.

The Hollywood megastar's potential appearance in Australia will help the company do big numbers in Perth. Additionally, it could lead to a massive announcement from The Great One heading into WrestleMania 40.

With The Show of Shows just weeks away, WWE will look to stack up the event. The legend could announce a tag team match for WrestleMania 40, pitting himself and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The contest will be a must-watch if the creative team takes that direction.

