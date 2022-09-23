"They're a horrible mess" - Former WWE Superstar compares current generation to The Rock aged 27 (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has used Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as an example to show how people’s level of maturity has changed since the 1990s.

The Rock won his first WWE Championship at the age of 26 in 1998. The likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Triple H also achieved a lot of success in the wrestling business in their late 20s and early 30s.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws,” EC3 explained how wrestlers in their 20s are not viewed as fully grown men in the way The Great One was:

“The Rock at 27 compared to EC3 at 27, that was a full-grown man who lived a life, while I was still a kid,” EC3 said. “I don’t know if that’s just growing up and how we raised through the comforts and the conformity and the things we’ve been raised with that made life so much easier. But then from my generation to a 27-year-old now, they’re a horrible mess, and they’re even more childish than our generation was.” [3:23-3:53]

EC3 applauds The Rock, Steve Austin, and Triple H’s success

Randy Orton (24), Brock Lesnar (25), and The Rock (26) are among the WWE Superstars who won world titles in their mid-20s. In the current-day WWE, most male wrestlers do not achieve that honor until their 30s.

HEELReport @HEELReport 20 years ago today, @TheRock won his first WWE Title at Survivor Series 1998. 20 years ago today, @TheRock won his first WWE Title at Survivor Series 1998. https://t.co/3LeUGQwP7Q

EC3 believes current wrestlers in their 20s are not mentally capable of handling the spotlight like they were in the 1990s:

“The wrestlers are in this age range now [30s] because they can fully be professionals and grown men and women, as opposed to that 27-year-old Rock, 30-year-old Triple H, 31-year-old Stone Cold Steve Austin at the top of the game,” EC3 continued. “Those are still young men today mentally. Back then, they weren’t. They were grown a** men.” [3:53-4:15]

EC3 also said in the interview that he would “rather be dead” than have to recreate one of his most disappointing moments in WWE.

