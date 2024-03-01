The Rock could agree to betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for one massive reason, says a worried ex-WWE star

With the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event now in the history books, the WWE Universe eagerly waits for WrestleMania 40 and to see what The Rock does at the mega show. Matt Morgan recently opened up about Dwayne Johnson possibly turning against Roman Reigns, and the former WWE Superstar explained why it could actually happen.

Contrary to most fans' expectations, The Rock turned heel and joined The Bloodline after seeing the support for Cody Rhodes and his quest to finish the story.

Roman Reigns has seemingly taken a back seat to The Great One, who has vowed to take down anyone who disrespects his family. There are multiple creative possibilities, including The Rock eventually attacking Roman Reigns and helping Cody Rhodes win at WrestleMania 40.

While speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan expressed that he did not want to see The Rock go back to being a babyface as he was enjoying the current version of The People's Champion. Morgan explained that given The Brahma Bull's personality outside of WWE and movie projects, maintaining a clean image of his babyface character might be necessary for the Hollywood megastar.

"I'm hoping not. Just because I like heel Rock. I think we all do. But I'm worried because he is constantly a babyface in everything he does outside of WWE. Moana, all those things that are coming out...So, he always has to be a babyface, which is what I'm worried about. If that's the case, I'm worried that he's going to do what you're saying and do something to help Cody win, turn on Roman, and then sets up Roman and him maybe for next year or a different pay-per-view," Matt Morgan said. [00:08 - 1:02]

What the future has in store for The Great One remains to be seen.

Matt Morgan says The Rock could pull off a Chris Jericho

WWE has brought back a side of The Rock that fans have not witnessed in years, and Matt Morgan believes it was the right time to change the on-screen perception of The Brahma Bull.

Morgan recalled Chris Jericho's WWE return from years ago when Y2J came back with a new look and cut monotone promos to become a huge heel.

The Rock is one of the most charismatic performers, and while it would be difficult to boo him, Morgan felt there were ways that could force a different reaction out of the crowd.

"I'd rather have him stay heel, though, because here's an opportunity to change like Jericho did many, many years ago. He came back, and he wore a suit and tie, cut his hair short, and was very monotone with his promos. Very condescending but also very monotone, and it was so flipping annoying. He got so much heat from it," Matt Morgan said. [1:03 - 1:22]

We still do not know whether Dwayne Johnson will compete at WrestleMania 40, but it is beyond doubt that The Great One might have the most significant role in how the narrative ends.

