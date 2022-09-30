The Rock disliked Vince McMahon's original plan for his return, former WWE writer reveals

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has given a behind-the-scenes insight into The Rock's negotiations with Vince McMahon ahead of his return in 2011.

The Hollywood movie star hosted WrestleMania 27 before facing John Cena in the main event at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. Their first match billed as "Once in a Lifetime," was advertised a year in advance.

Gewirtz wrote about 'Cena vs. Rock' in his book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE." He explained how The Great One disliked McMahon's initial suggestion that he return to only compete in one match:

"Rock reached out to Vince," Gewirtz wrote. "He didn’t just want to come back. He wanted to give back to the business and asked Vince what he could do. Vince asked Rock about a match, which Rock wasn’t feeling. Rock had something bigger in mind. He couldn’t fuel his passion with a single match."

Gewirtz is close friends with The Rock and works for his "Seven Bucks Productions" company. He also collaborated with the 50-year-old on countless WWE storylines after joining the company as a writer in 1999.

How The Rock reacted to Vince McMahon's alternative idea

After hearing The Rock's response, Vince McMahon presented the eight-time WWE Champion with an unprecedented three-year WrestleMania main-event plan.

According to Brian Gewirtz, the WWE legend immediately liked the suggestion:

"Rock heard the idea and realized, 'That’s it,'" Gewirtz continued. "A three-year WrestleMania main event storyline would satisfy all the things Rock wanted to accomplish. The question of 'Who would be the opponent?' was never a question at all. There was only one choice [John Cena]."

Rock defeated Cena at WrestleMania 28 before losing the rematch at WrestleMania 29. The former rivals later joined forces to attack The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32, where The Rock also defeated Erick Rowan in a six-second match.

Brian Gewirtz's book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," is available to buy on Amazon.

