"The Rock has already gotten in his head" - Former WWE writer blasts Cody Rhodes for major blunder during RAW promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has ripped Cody Rhodes apart for his RAW promo this week.

The American Nightmare addressed his fans this week and responded to The Rock in a promo segment. He called The People's Champion an a**hole before claiming the Hollywood star was being a crybaby to all the TKO executives backstage. He even called Rocky a "whiny bit*h" before being interrupted by Paul Heyman.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that Cody Rhodes barely said anything about his match against Roman Reigns, and his whole promo was focused on The Rock.

The WWE veteran felt that Rhodes had lost sight of his title match for which he had waited a year. Russo concluded that Rocky's mind games seemingly took a toll on The American Nightmare.

"I'm listening to him, and I'm saying to myself, first of all, here's my first question. Who are you wrestling at WrestleMania? The Rock or Roman Reigns? Because the way he's cutting this promo, The Rock has already gotten in his head. You've forgotten all about Roman Reigns. Not a tag match, bro. The match against Roman Reigns, you waited a year for this. You're not talking about Roman Reigns at all." [From 22:18 onwards]

Cody Rhodes struck a deal with Paul Heyman this week. On Friday's SmackDown, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will show up alone to confront Roman Reigns and his Special Counsel. It will be interesting to see the two stars face-to-face just weeks before their title match at The Show of Shows.

