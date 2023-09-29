The Rock announces major change coming to XFL

WWE icon The Rock recently made a major announcement regarding the future of XFL.

Following XFL's bankruptcy in 2020, The Rock decided to purchase the minor football league alongside Dany Garcia. The Spring Football League intended to become the top football provider when the NFL season closed out.

The former WWE Champion has now announced XFL's intent to merge with fellow competitor, the United States Football League (USFL).

In a joint statement, it was announced that the merger would be subject to customary regulatory approvals.

"Today, the United States Football League [“USFL”] and the XFL announced their intention to merge. Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together," the statement read.

It will be interesting to see how the situation regarding the merger evolves in the coming months.

WWE legend The Rock talks about how to deal with toxicity

Despite their glitz and glam, celebrities often face criticism in their day-to-day lives.

The People's Champ is no exception. He recently shared how he deals with these types of situations.

"How do I block out all the noise? By listening to the voice behind my rib cage [our gut & instinct] that always serves as our compass amidst all the noise out there. Block out the toxic bullsh*t. Listen to your voice. Hold your space. Be authentic. That's your super power," Rocky shared.

The Rock recently made a memorable return to the squared circle when he appeared on WWE SmackDown a few weeks back.

What do you think about the announcement regarding the XFL-USFL merger? Let us know in the comments.

