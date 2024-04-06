The Rock announces who's the "Real Final Boss" during WWE Hall of Fame 2024

The Rock made a bold statement during his speech while inducting his grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame at the event's latest edition. The Brahma Bull called his mother, Ata Maivia, the "Real Final Boss."

The Hollywood megastar has been at the front and center of the WrestleMania 40 season. Not only is he doing some of his most memorable work on camera, but he's also set to step inside the ring at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Rock will team up with his cousin and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Mania 40's Night One.

Ahead of that, The Brahma Bull also headlined the WWE Hall of Fame 2024, where he inducted his grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the Hall of Fame. At one point during his speech, The Rock also brought up his mother, Ata Maivia, and termed her the "Real Final Boss." For those unaware, the 10-time WWE Champion has been terming himself as the "Final Boss' in the build-up to WrestleMania 40.

As expected, the 51-year-old's gesture towards his mother caught on with the wrestling fans, who have been talking about it on social media.

