"The Rock is not the best wrestler" - WWE Legend gives honest take on Hollywood star

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's skills as an in-ring performer were recently brought into question by former WWE Superstar Val Venis.

The Great One is considered to be one of the most iconic performers in the history of WWE, and while his catchphrases and charisma got him over with fans, his wrestling skills were arguably never one to rave about.

Echoing this sentiment was Val Venis, who stated in a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews that he would never go to The People's Champion for wrestling advice.

"Now Rock I would never go to for advice on how to wrestle, because lets face it Rock is not the best wrestler in the world. He does very basic things but he’s smart enough to make those very basic things over like rover. The most ridiculous elbow drop on the face of the planet, the elbow drop s**ks but its the best elbow drop going," said Venis. [From 3:10 to 3:30]

Check out the full interview below:

While his moves were relatively basic, The Rock's unmatched skills as an entertainer enabled him to add plenty of mystique to moves such as the People's Elbow and The Rock Bottom.

Wrestling veteran thinks the time is now for The Rock to return to WWE

Over the past year, speculation has been rampant regarding the 50-year-old's possible return to the company to take on his family member, The Head of The Table, Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in 2023.

Speaking on his show the Jim Cornette Experience, the long-time wrestling analyst said that if the blockbuster match is going to happen, it needs to take place soon.

"If it's ever gonna happen, The Rock and Roman Reigns, it would have to be next year at WrestleMania right? Because nobody's getting any younger and they're in Los Angeles and by the next year the bloom maybe off the rose," said Cornette. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

With Roman Reigns declaring himself as the head of his family's ceromonial table, what better way to decide who the true chief of the Anoa'i dynasty is than for its two biggest studs to battle it out on the grandest stage of them all.

Will Roman Reigns and The Rock face off? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

