The Rock blasts current champion for irrelevance ahead of WWE SmackDown return

WWE and Hollywood megastar, The Rock will return with The Bloodline to Glendale, Arizona, for Friday Night SmackDown tonight. Ahead of the show, the self-proclaimed "People's Champ" took to X (formerly Twitter), firing shots at his two antagonists in WWE presently, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

He clarified in the lengthy video clip, that it was how The American Nightmare decided to backtrack on his WrestleMania plans, at the Road to WrestleMania press event in Las Vegas that annoyed him.

As for the World Heavyweight Champion, The Rock blasted him for sounding "stupid" when the former stated that neither the company nor the people need The Rock. The Great One noted his role in WWE landing a deal with Netflix and that the billion-dollar deal has nothing to do with Seth Rollins. He even added that whether Rollins remains champion does not matter all that much.

"If you're a little smart Seth, you would realize how stupid you sound," The Rock claimed. "Let The Rock drop some gospel on your goofy a**. You need The Rock in ways that you can't even imagine."

The Rock stated that Netflix's Ted Serandos and Bela Bajaria don't know or care about Seth Rollins:

"You think when they're inking, when they're signing this $5 billion dollar deal for the WWE and Netflix, do you think that Ted and Bela, they're saying, 'Hey Ari (CEO of Endeavor, owner of WWE and UFC), when WWE comes to Netflix, is Seth Rollins going to be champion?' Do you think that that's what they're asking? No, they're not asking that, number one, because they don't care. And number two, they don't know who in the hell you are." [From 15:56 to 17:05]

The Attitude Era legend then claimed that the Netflix deal happened because they were hoping he would get involved in the content on television. After making it official that he has become part of The Bloodline stable on SmackDown, the viewers will want to tune in to tonight's episode to find out what's next for The Great One.

Seth Rollins reacts to the former WWE Champion's dig

Seth Rollins is also the target of The Bloodline. The Visionary told Cody Rhodes when the latter issued a challenge to The Rock at Elimination Chamber: Perth, that The American Nightmare would not battle The Bloodline alone.

After The Rock's comments above, Rollins dropped a GIF on X (formerly Twitter), calling back to his promo last Saturday night with Cody Rhodes on The Grayson Waller Effect:

Rollins may have to deal with more than what he bargained for at WrestleMania XL, as he may have to pull double duty on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Drew McIntyre has become the new number-one contender for his World Heavyweight Championship, and the match has already been made official.

