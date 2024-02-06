The Rock booed and suffers from chants live on WWE RAW; Seth Rollins reacts to controversy

The Rock is part of WWE once again, joining the TKO board and almost immediately appearing on SmackDown after being introduced by Cody Rhodes to confront Roman Reigns.

The match between Roman Reigns and The Rock had been the dream bout for a lot of people for a long time. It seemed like the match to make, with The Tribal Chief facing him for the position of the head of the Anoa'i family. However, when they finally ended up with the face-off between the two on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, that was no longer the case.

Fans knew what they wanted, and that was Cody Rhodes facing Roman Reigns and finishing his story. They were also vocal over the weekend, letting everyone know, and that sentiment didn't fade away before the arrival of the star on WWE RAW this week.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins opened the show, and Cody Rhodes was out as well. They talked about The Rock, and the chants took over. The fans in attendance started to chant "Rocky sucks," a chant made famous back in 1996 when he was still new.

Seth Rollins was overcome by the chants as well, reacting to them and saying that he didn't expect to hear that chant today.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE