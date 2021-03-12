The Rock, Brandi Rhodes, and others react to the passing of Becky Lynch's father

Becky Lynch recently shared a post on her official Instagram handle, stating that her father passed away this morning.

The Man penned a lengthy and heartfelt message remembering her dad and how much of an impact he had on her life.

.@BeckyLynchWWE shared the news of her father’s passing and honored his memory with a heartfelt message.



WWE extends our deepest condolences to Lynch and her family. https://t.co/V5VYkR0PCI — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021

Becky Lynch had a lot to say about her father in the emotional post and recalled how supportive of her decision to be a wrestler. The former RAW Women's Champion also talked about how her father urged her to take risks and treat life as an adventure.

When Becky Lynch won the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35, her mom and dad were present at ringside to witness The Man create history. Lynch talked in detail about what they thought of "The Man" persona and the way she handled herself on social media.

"It probably wouldn't be my mom's favorite thing in the world. She'd be a more conservative lady. But she sees how well it's worked for me, she knows that I know what I'm doing and she sees where it has gotten me and that I'm out there changing the game and she's all about that."

"My dad wouldn't have a clue, he's known that I've been mouth from the minute I could talk and he encourages it, but he wouldn't keep tabs on my social media and me being mouthy, said Becky Lynch."

Wrestling personalities mourn the passing of Becky Lynch's dad

The wrestling world sent its condolences to Becky Lynch, with WWE Superstars, AEW stars, and wrestlers from other companies posting heartfelt comments in response to the news. Here's a look at some of the reactions from wrestlers and other personalities to the passing of Becky Lynch's father.

Advertisement

Nikki Bella's reaction

Brie Bella's reaction

Billie Kay's reaction

Dana Brooke's reaction

Advertisement

TJ Wilson's reaction

Al Snow's reaction

Natalya's reaction

Simone Johnson's reaction

Advertisement

Sunil Singh's reaction

Torrie Wilson's reaction

Josiah Williams' reaction

The Miz's reaction

Advertisement

Matt Cardona's reaction

Session Moth Martina's reaction

The Rock's reaction

Heath's reaction

Advertisement

Fandango's reaction

Nikki Cross' reaction

Maryse' reaction

Karl Anderson's reaction

Advertisement

Jordan Devlin's reaction

Cathy Kelley's reaction

Lita's reaction

Aiden English's reaction

Advertisement

Brandi Rhodes' reaction

Tennile Dashwood's reaction

Tamina Snuka's reaction

Trish Stratus' reaction

Advertisement

Shinsuke Nakamura's reaction

Santana Garrett's reaction

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Becky Lynch and her family at this time.