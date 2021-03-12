Create
The Rock, Brandi Rhodes, and others react to the passing of Becky Lynch's father

The Rock and Becky Lynch
The Rock and Becky Lynch
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified 21 min ago
News
Becky Lynch recently shared a post on her official Instagram handle, stating that her father passed away this morning.

The Man penned a lengthy and heartfelt message remembering her dad and how much of an impact he had on her life.

Becky Lynch had a lot to say about her father in the emotional post and recalled how supportive of her decision to be a wrestler. The former RAW Women's Champion also talked about how her father urged her to take risks and treat life as an adventure.

When Becky Lynch won the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35, her mom and dad were present at ringside to witness The Man create history. Lynch talked in detail about what they thought of "The Man" persona and the way she handled herself on social media.

"It probably wouldn't be my mom's favorite thing in the world. She'd be a more conservative lady. But she sees how well it's worked for me, she knows that I know what I'm doing and she sees where it has gotten me and that I'm out there changing the game and she's all about that."
"My dad wouldn't have a clue, he's known that I've been mouth from the minute I could talk and he encourages it, but he wouldn't keep tabs on my social media and me being mouthy, said Becky Lynch."

Wrestling personalities mourn the passing of Becky Lynch's dad

The wrestling world sent its condolences to Becky Lynch, with WWE Superstars, AEW stars, and wrestlers from other companies posting heartfelt comments in response to the news. Here's a look at some of the reactions from wrestlers and other personalities to the passing of Becky Lynch's father.

Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella's reaction
Brie Bella
Brie Bella's reaction
Billie Kay
Billie Kay's reaction
Dana Brooke
Dana Brooke's reaction
TJ Wilson
TJ Wilson's reaction
Al Snow
Al Snow's reaction
Natalya
Natalya's reaction
Simone Johnson
Simone Johnson's reaction
Sunil Singh
Sunil Singh's reaction
Torrie Wilson
Torrie Wilson's reaction
Josiah Williams
Josiah Williams' reaction
The Miz
The Miz's reaction
Matt Cardona
Matt Cardona's reaction
Session Moth Martina
Session Moth Martina's reaction
The Rock
The Rock's reaction
Heath
Heath's reaction
Fandango
Fandango's reaction
Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross' reaction
Maryse
Maryse' reaction
Karl Anderson
Karl Anderson's reaction
Jordan Devlin
Jordan Devlin's reaction
Cathy Kelley
Cathy Kelley's reaction
Lita
Lita's reaction
Aiden English
Aiden English's reaction
Brandi Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes' reaction
Tennile Dashwood
Tennile Dashwood's reaction
Tamina Snuka
Tamina Snuka's reaction
Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus' reaction
Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura's reaction
Santana Garrett
Santana Garrett's reaction

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Becky Lynch and her family at this time.

Published 12 Mar 2021, 09:37 IST
comments icon
WWE Raw The Rock Becky Lynch All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
