The Rock breaks character just a few days after turning heel and slapping Cody Rhodes; calls out "clickbait garbage”

The Rock seemingly turned heel after 21 years at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff media event on Thursday. He slapped Cody Rhodes and walked out with The Bloodline's leader, Roman Reigns. However, a baseless accusation led to The Brahma Bull breaking character just a few days after the incident.

The Rock was heavily booed at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event as fans were not happy with him taking Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of The Showcase of Immortals. However, a fan on social media used the clip from the event to throw shade at the Hollywood star, stating that he was booed in Las Vegas because he promised "TENS OF MILLIONS to the victims of the Maui fires, but many victims still have not seen a dime."

The eight-time WWE Champion responded to the hater, setting the record straight that he was getting negative responses from the crowd because of his heel antics, and it had nothing to do with Maui fire. The Brahma Bull also made it clear that the Our People’s Fund of Maui has already delivered over 50 Million dollars to over 8,000 survivors who were affected by the fires.

The Undertaker shared his thoughts on the shocking turn of events involving Cody Rhodes and The Rock

Cody Rhodes looked all set to headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns before he gave away his spot to The Rock on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. However, The American Nightmare reclaimed his spot at the media event this past Thursday, which caused a huge rift between him and The People's Champion, leading to the latter slapping the former AEW EVP.

While Speaking on the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker also shared his thoughts on The Rock and Cody Rhodes fighting for headlining The Showcase of Immortals, stating that either outcome will be acceptable:

"There'd be that side of me that says this good for business (Rock vs. Reigns). I mean this is the biggest star (Dwayne Johnson) in the world, right? But I (Cody Rhodes) am the one that goes out and grinds every weekend of every year. Man, that's what makes everything so cool, that's what makes it real...It's unfortunate like I said but man WrestleMania is going to be fire," he said.

While Roman and Rock may not be happy with Cody's decision, Triple H has made it clear that the final power rests with him, and The American Nightmare will face The Bloodline leader at WrestleMania XL.