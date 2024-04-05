The Rock breaks character for major WrestleMania XL announcement

WWE Superstar The Rock recently broke his character to send a heartfelt message for a major WrestleMania XL announcement.

The Great One is all set to team up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night One of The Show of Shows. Many fans think The Final Boss's feud with The American Nightmare will continue after WWE WrestleMania, and we could see a singles match between the two at SummerSlam if Dwayne Johnson's Hollywood schedule allows it.

The Rock recently took to Instagram to upload a video where he surprised The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. The Brahma Bull broke his on-screen character to send a heartfelt message, announcing that the duo would perform their version of God Bless America at The Show of Shows.

"I wanted to kick off WRESTLEMANIA this year with 'God Bless America' (one of my favorites) and my #1 priority was to find a powerful arrangement that was anchored in one emotion / SOUL ✨ Ladies and gentlemen, I’m honored to announce that Grammy-nominated @TheWarAndTreaty will bless the biggest WRESTLEMANIA of all time with their version of “God Bless America” 🇺🇸. I’ll be standing with all of Philadelphia, as we’ll be covered in chills - deep with pride. Thank you Michael & Tonya Trotter for sharing your blessings with us at WRESTLEMANIA 🙏🏾 Can’t wait! 👊🏾🇺🇸," he shared.

Dutch Mantell believes The Rock's former rivals might show up at WWE WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that he thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena will attend WWE WrestleMania XL.

"Well, they have those trucks all the time. I think WrestleMania is a time for some surprises; you know, it is already sold out, so you don't need to advertise these people. But I think Austin will be there. I think Cena will be there," Mantell said.

Mantell added it would break the internet if Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock met at The Show of Shows.

"I think if you had The Rock just meet Stone Cold on the [aisle], I think it would break the internet. I think it would. But you're not saying anything. They would just meet, and they just look at each other, and you put your own meaning to it. I think if Stone Cold is involved on the first night, he would have to be involved on the second night too," he added.

It will be interesting to see what surprises WWE has planned for The Rock's former rivals at WrestleMania XL.

