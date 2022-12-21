The Rock breaks silence on Black Adam's future in the DC Universe

In October 2022, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his silver screen debut as DC's Black Adam but failed to live up to its predecessors in DCEU. Unfortunately, a recent change in the hierarchy of the DC Universe brought in several changes, leading to Johnson not getting a sequel to his superhero flick.

After 15 years of developmental hell, The Rock got his chance to create Black Adam for the big screen. Regardless of getting a good fan reaction to the film, the movie couldn't make huge profits at the box office, which made the studio rethink about the franchise.

After weeks of allegations, misinformation on box office numbers, and alleged heat between James Gunn/Peter Safran and Johnson, The Rock finally opened up after speaking with the new heads of DC. Johnson cleared the air and mentioned that he might not be getting another standalone film in the future. Check it out:

"Appreciate all the support and love, it’s been very cool to see 🙏🏾🖤We gave it our best shot, delivered a great movie and now we move on down the road.🥃🎄," The Rock wrote in the caption.

It will be interesting to see if Gunn/Safran brings back Johnson in a cameo for their upcoming DCEU project as Black Adam in the near future.

The Rock could return to WWE for a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

After working in Hollywood for years, The Rock became a major draw when he joined the Fast and Furious franchise. It's been a while since Johnson has stepped foot inside a squared circle to wrestle.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has dominated the company as a proud member of The Anoa'i family alongside The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After Black Adam got shelved by the new hierarchy at DC, it seems like Johnson can finally make his return to WWE and confront The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline for a potential match at WrestleMania 39.

According to numerous reports, Johnson is set to return to the company and wrestle Roman Reigns on the second night of WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if the blockbuster match happens or not.

Do you want to see The People's Champion defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in California? Sound off in the comment section.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes