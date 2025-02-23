The Rock breaks silence after controversial SmackDown segment; sends important message outside WWE

WWE Superstar The Rock recently broke his silence on social media after his appearance on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. During the show, The Brahma Bull made some controversial comments.

The Rock made his electrifying return to WWE on this week's edition of the blue brand. He made a big announcement for WrestleMania 42, revealing that the show would be held in New Orleans. Following this, The Brahma Bull called Cody Rhodes out, and much to fans' surprise, he broke his on-screen character to hug his former rival and say good things about him.

Before heading backstage, The Final Boss made some controversial comments, saying that he wanted Rhodes to be his champion and asked the latter for his "soul."

The Rock has now taken to his Instagram Story to break his silence following WWE SmackDown. In his post, The Brahma Bull broke his on-screen character to send an important message, wishing everyone a Happy National Margarita Day and promoting his liquor brand.

"Happy National Margarita Day to my Mana Ohana near and far. Enjoy your weekends, and enjoy your @teremana. Cheers!" he wrote.

WWE legend Mark Henry talked about The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend Mark Henry said the second half of The Rock's promo made him uncomfortable because it confused him.

Henry also questioned The Brahma Bull's request for Cody Rhodes' soul, saying he did not understand The Final Boss' intentions behind the line.

"I'm still trying to unpack the first clip, but the second clip made me really uncomfortable. It almost seemed like, 'I want you.' But it wasn't 'I want you,' it was 'I want your soul.' And how do you ask a human being for their soul? How do you collect on a human soul? Those two are my two questions."

During the SmackDown promo, The Rock also said he would be present at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he would expect an answer from Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see what The Final Boss has planned for Rhodes' future.

