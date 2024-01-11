The Rock breaks silence on electric Jinder Mahal confrontation during WWE RAW: Day 1

WWE Superstar The Rock recently broke his silence after confronting Jinder Mahal on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Before the January 1, 2024, episode of the red show, Triple H tweeted that a former WWE Champion would return on the show. Fans were initially disappointed to see Mahal. However, when The Modern Day Maharaja was in the middle of his promo, The Rock shockingly returned to the company to a huge pop and hit The People's Elbow on the Canadian star.

The Great One recently took to his Instagram to post a reel highlighting the best moments from his return. In the video, he addressed confronting Jinder Mahal and discussed hitting his iconic signature move on the latter.

A Twitter user shared a screen recording of The Rock's Instagram post where he can be seen appreciating Jinder Mahal. The People's Champion said he was grateful for the reaction he received from the crowd and also mentioned that Mahal looked like a "million bucks:"

"I am so boundlessly grateful to get out there and not only connect with the audiences but also get out there in the middle of the ring and rock and roll with whoever I'm dancing with. The guy in there tonight, Jinder Mahal. The guy is a stud. He looks like a million bucks. It was great to mix it up with him. Dropping those People's Elbows on him. It was a really, really special night," The Rock said.

The Rock said his WWE return was made "unforgettable" after he addressed Roman Reigns

In the same Instagram reel, The Rock said his WWE return was made unforgettable after he called out Roman Reigns with his "Head of the Table" catchphrase:

"What made this whole thing unforgettable was what I said at the end. I'll leave it at that. An incredible night. San Diego, I love you. Thank you. Happy New Year. We're out," he said.

Some fans believe The Rock vs. Roman Reigns might happen at Elimination Chamber 2024. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for The Great One's future.

