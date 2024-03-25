The Rock calls Dave Meltzer's report horsesh*t; journalist finally responds

Journalist Dave Meltzer has finally reacted to The Rock calling his recent report "horsesh*t."

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that TKO Group Holdings wanted The Great One to follow its TV-PG guidelines. The report also stated that many people backstage felt the "double standards" of the Vince McMahon era had returned.

The Rock himself responded to the report on Twitter and called it "horsesh*t." A fan pointed it out and asked Meltzer to respond to the remark. The veteran journalist stated that he never said that TKO wanted The Brahma Bull to change anything.

"You mean, first of all I never said TKO wanted him to change anything. I wrote that because he's The Rock he can do what he wants. You always cater to people of that level whether in wrestling or other endeavors. Somehow that was changed in translation to something me or the other reporter who had the basic same story both never said."

The Rock is firing on all cylinders when it comes to his social media work

Back in 2003, The Brahma Bull turned heel on the Road to WrestleMania and adopted the persona of Hollywood Rock. The character was insanely successful and feuded with legends such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Goldberg before leaving for Hollywood.

The former WWE Champion brought back the character after turning heel earlier this year. Since then, he has been posting occasional promos on social media, targeting Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the "Cody Crybabies."

The WWE legend didn't even spare Cody Rhodes' dog Pharaoh. In a recent promo, The Brahma Bull also targeted Cody's mother, Michelle Rubio, and made it known that he would leave her son a bloody mess at The Show of Shows.

