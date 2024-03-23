"This story is complete horsesh*t" - The Rock squashes major WWE rumor

WWE legend The Rock has responded to a report floating around stating that TKO Group Holdings wants him to follow its guidelines regarding a PG product.

The Great One has taken the wrestling world by storm lately with profanity-filled social media promos. He isn't holding back while verbally attacking Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

A new report recently came out courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which stated that TKO Group Holdings wants The Rock to follow its guidelines for a TV-PG product. It was further noted that many people within WWE feel the double standards of the Vince McMahon era have returned.

The Brahma Bull noticed the report on Twitter and decided to respond to it.

"This story is complete horsesh*t," he replied.

The Rock's viral social media promos are firing things up

So far, The Great One has shared three lengthy promos on his social media handles.

In his first promo, he targeted the "Cody Crybabies," blasted Cody Rhodes for reversing his decision of not wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, and threatened Seth Rollins. He also took things too far by berating Cody's dog, Pharoah.

In his recent promo, the veteran attacked Cody's mom and assured her that he would give her his weight belt after he was done beating the tar out of Cody. Now a full-fledged heel on WWE TV, Dwayne Johnson isn't pulling any punches and is possibly doing the best work of his pro-wrestling career.

Johnson and Roman Reigns have one goal: to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. The victory would mean that the main event of Night 2 would be contested under Bloodline Rules.

