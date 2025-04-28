"The Rock can say whatever he wants" - WWE Hall of Famer speculates real reason behind The Final Boss' WrestleMania 41 absence

A WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about a potential reason behind The Rock's absence from WrestleMania 41. Several fans expected The Final Boss to show up at The Showcase of The Immortals to help John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes and capture the record-breaking 17th World Title.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, former World Heavyweight Champion Kevin Nash opined that the Hollywood star could not attend The Show of Shows because he was filming a movie for Martin Scorsese. The veteran pointed out that things did not go well the last time The Rock stepped inside the squared circle while working on a film. He noted that The Brahma Bull did not have much of an option.

"Rock couldn't show up because Rock was filming a Scorsese film. The last time Rock showed up, right before Hercules, he tore his bone off his pelvis and he cost production $10 million. No, Rock can say whatever he wants, 'I didn't want to f*ck up Cena'somoment,' he didn't have the option. Scorsese was not going to let him. So, no. I think they're shooting in Hawaii. I might be wrong, but put it this way, if they're not shooting, they're definitely in pre-[production]. Whoever is insuring that know ain't gonna let Rock bounce around the ring," said Nash. [From 43:05 onward]

You can check out the video below for Kevin Nash's comments:

John Cena appeared to have joined forces with The Final Boss by turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare had declined The Rock's offer to be his 'corporate champion.' However, it did not lead to anything substantial as the 52-year-old did not show up after the premium live event.

The Rock gives his reason behind WrestleMania 41 absence

The Rock spoke to Pat McAfee in the latter's The Pat McAfee Show. He talked about a variety of things, including his absence from The Show of Shows.

The Final Boss stated that he had prior commitments, and his showing up at WrestleMania might not have led to anything substantial. The veteran added that he did not want to steal the limelight from John Cena winning his 17th world championship.

"I lay this out, and I say, 'Hey, here is how I really feel it should go. We can insert The Final Boss in [sic] the end of this finish. But then, where do we go?' There are other commitments that I have. And I also want to be careful that we're not overstepping and leading over our skis too much here. Can get involved in the finish. And I said, 'But why get involved in that finish when the spotlight should just be on, in my opinion, John [Cena] 17 heel [sic] champion.' What does 2025 look like if this man is saying he's going to ruin professional wrestling? That, to me, is the anchoring storyline," he said. [From 0:55 to 1:31]

You can check out The Rock's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see when The Final Boss decides to make his next appearance on WWE programming.

