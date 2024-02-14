The Rock could choose the headline inductee for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, says legend (Exclusive)

WWE has undergone massive changes in recent weeks as not many would have foreseen Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to join the TKO board of directors. With the Hall of Fame ceremony just around the corner, Bill Apter explained a scenario where The Rock announces himself as the headline inductee.

Going by the storyline built for WrestleMania, The Rock is well and truly a heel and one of the most powerful personalities currently in pro wrestling.

As discussed on the latest UnSKripted episode, WWE could consider inducting The Rock into the Hall of Fame this year.

An induction for The Great One has been discussed for years, and giving him the honor in 2024 could be more beneficial for the WWE.

As you can see below, Bill Apter explained how The Rock's induction into the Hall of Fame will legitimize claims that the Hollywood star indeed has a lot of control in the company. As per the veteran journalist, The Brahma Bull could choose himself to be in the Hall of Fame.

"I think the Rock would be an excellent choice to be in that building on Friday night and get inducted into the Hall of Fame. Although, there is another angle there. Of course, he is going to be in the Hall of Fame, and he is on the Board of Directors. It's a conflict of interest, but maybe it's not in that contract. So this gives more credence to his, 'I can do what I want because I'm on the board of directors. I choose me to be in the Hall of Fame. The Rock chose himself to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. What a headline." [From 10:22 onwards]

Apter liked the idea of The Rock headlining the Hall of Fame ceremony and wondered whether he would be booed heavily during the show.

Dwayne Johnson has tapped into his Hollywood Rock persona and, alongside his cousin Roman Reigns, is in a feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that could have significant implications on the WrestleMania card.

Would a Hall of Fame induction add to the narrative and make The Rock an even bigger heel than he already is? Sound off in the comments section below.

