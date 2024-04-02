The Rock competing in two massive matches against major WWE Superstars after WrestleMania XL is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes The Rock could square off against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in separate one-on-one matches after WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Final Boss is scheduled to team up with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to face The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at this year's Show of Shows.

While some speculated that The Great One might turn on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, Morgan believes it is no longer possible after the wrestling legend's brutal attack on Rhodes last week on RAW.

Nevertheless, the former superstar claimed on Gigantic Pop that The Rock would eventually have a one-on-one match against Reigns. He also suggested The Final Boss could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam later this year.

"[The Rock is gonna help Cody win?] No, no, no, no, it still will be Roman versus The Rock eventually, in my opinion. Maybe we get Cody versus The Rock at SummerSlam when Cody's the champ. I don't know. But I just know I'm for the ride. I love everything they're doing right now!" he said. [14:30 - 14:42]

Former WWE star is concerned about The Rock's physical condition

The Rock last competed in an official match in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in only six seconds. Speaking on The Brand podcast, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards pointed out that The Final Boss' punches to Cody Rhodes during his attack on The American Nightmare last week on RAW did not look good due to his current body shape.

The former WWE Superstar expressed concern that The Rock could get injured during his tag team match at WrestleMania because of being "so muscular."

"I am actually worried about Rocky going into WrestleMania and wrestling even a tag match, a full match, that if it goes 10-15-20 minutes, just from the limited physicality that I saw, it wasn't him. He constantly rammed Cody into things because, when he did throw a punch, it looked like sh*t! He's so muscular and so big right now. I just feel like it's gonna be a short match. Reigns, whoever his partner is, is gonna have to carry a lot of the load. They're [fans] gonna go nuts for whatever he does. But I think he's gonna come out of this match with an injury, and that's why they [WWE Creative] don't have him working both nights," he said.

While Cody Rhodes attempted to get revenge on The Rock last night on RAW, the latter and Roman Reigns turned the tables on The American Nightmare and Rollins, beating them down with a weight belt inside the ring. It would be interesting to see how their tag team match unfolds at The Showcase of The Immortals this weekend.

