The Rock desiring a feud with major WWE Superstar for the first-time-ever after WrestleMania is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes The Rock could have a desire to feud with a current WWE Superstar after WWE WrestleMania XL. The star in question is LA Knight.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year. He has since turned heel and joined The Bloodline. The 51-year-old is now feuding with Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Rock is scheduled to team up with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to face The American Nightmare and The Visionary at WrestleMania XL.

While The Rock is arguably the best on the mic in WWE history, LA Knight's promo skills have also been eye-catching. He has also been compared to The Brahma Bull and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran discussed whether The Brahma Bull's return could indirectly affect The Megastar's career.

"I think it helps him. Oh, yeah, because I think Rock will look at him and say, 'Hey, he's got a good mouth on him. Hell, let's have a battle.' Except that The Rock has a writer [laughs] and I think LA Knight will kinda be on his own. But I would like to hear them go at each other and I think a lot of other people would too. And I think they'd have a hell of a match," he said. [From 48:35 to 49:03]

LA Knight will face AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Rock is set to return to the ring for the first time in eight years at this year's Show of Shows. He last competed at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in only six seconds.

Meanwhile, LA Knight will also have a match at WrestleMania XL. The Megastar is currently feuding with AJ Styles on SmackDown. After getting attacked by The Phenomenal One last week, the 41-year-old invaded his WrestleMania opponent's house last night before getting arrested.

Before joining WWE, Knight appeared on The Rock's reality show, "The Hero." In an interview with Gorilla Position, The Megastar opened up about his relationship with The Brahma Bull, disclosing that they recently had a friendly conversation backstage.

