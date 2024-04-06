The Rock details his grueling training camp and hypes up fellow WrestleMania competitors

In anticipation of what could be the largest WrestleMania event in WWE's history, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has recently used social media to showcase his rigorous training regimen. He also took the opportunity to express his admiration for the other wrestlers with whom he'll be sharing the ring on Night 1 of the event.

WrestleMania 40 will mark the first match for the Final Boss in nearly 10 years, and The Rock has publicly stated how much work he has put in to ensure that he could keep up with the likes of Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and his cousin WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In a lengthy post on X, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that in preparation for the epic tag team match he completed a grueling 12-week training camp, in which The Rock states he pushed himself harder than ever before. The former World Champion also gave recognition to his fellow WWE Superstars involved in the match as well.

"My 12 week training camp for #WrestleMania has been intense and unlike anything I’ve ever done...Pushing myself physically, mentally and psychologically to places I’ve never gone...The men I’m wrestling this weekend at WrestleMania are the best in the world...My respect for them is boundless...My love for pro wrestling is forever...Honored to share the ring, go to war in our squared circle and entrain the fans...Here’s a raw and uncut look at one of my final training sessions this week...Audaces Fortuna Iuvat, - Final Boss"

The concluding phrase "Audaces Fortuna Iuvat", when translated into English, is the popular phrase "Fortune Favors the Bold"

The Rock's last in-ring appearance took place at WrestleMania 32 in a brief 6-second match against Erik Rowan. His last full match was at WrestleMania 29 when he unsuccessfully defended his WWE Championship against John Cena.

The Rock recently detailed WWE's original plans for WrestleMania 40

While a match between Dwayne Johnson and Reigns has been speculated for years, the WWE Universe rejected the idea of Cody Rhodes giving up his rematch with Reigns.

WWE's shift from Rhodes to The Rock spurred a viral #WeWantCody movement on social media, forcing WWE to pivot and put Cody Rhodes and The Rock to evolve into his villainous "Final Boss" character. Aligning with The Bloodline to put an end to Rhodes' dreams.

In a recent interview with FOX News' Will Cain, The Rock revealed that he was never supposed to be a heel in his current run, but that listening to the fans was key.

"The original plan was for me to come back as the babyface, the big babyface comes back and face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and put on here in Philadelphia, the biggest main event of all time. I believe the qualities of a good leader, not to say that I'm a good leader, but I believe the qualities of a good leader is one who has the ability to pivot, but also make sure that you listen to the people," he said. [20:53-21:18]

Saturday Night's tag team bout comes with high stakes. While The American Nightmare is fighting to keep the Night 2 main event an even playing field, The Final Boss looks to ensure that Rhodes will be forced to compete under Bloodline Rules for his WWE Universal Championship.

