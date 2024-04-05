The Rock details the original plan for his WWE return

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently opened up about the original plan for his WWE return.

On the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes sent shockwaves into the wrestling landscape when he revealed he would not challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL after winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

The American Nightmare introduced The Rock instead, who had a staredown with The Tribal Chief, setting up a potential match between the two Samoans. However, the plan was reverted following outrage from the WWE Universe, and The Head of The Table will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

During his recent appearance on the Will Cain Show, The Brahma Bull shed light on the original plans the Stamford-based company had for his return. The People's Champion revealed that he was initially supposed to face off against Roman Reigns in a highly anticipated match at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, they went ahead with what the fans wanted.

"The original plan was for me to come back as the babyface, the big babyface comes back and face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and put on here in Philadelphia, the biggest main event of all time. I believe the qualities of a good leader, not to say that I'm a good leader, but I believe the qualities of a good leader is one who has the ability to pivot, but also make sure that you listen to the people," he said. [20:53-21:18]

Wrestling veteran has a piece of advice for The Rock

The WWE Universe started booing The Rock when it seemed he was about to replace Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. However, since his heel turn, a large section of wrestling fans have been cheering for The Great One.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed the situation as he suggested the 51-year-old must avoid using his popular catchphrases to stop getting cheered by the WWE Universe despite being a heel.

"How many times have I said is Rock really being a heel right now? He's not. He's getting pops nonstop. 'Oh but he's really, he cut his teeth in Memphis, man.' I don't give a sh*t if he cut his teeth in Memphis. Your job is to be the heel. You are this humongous superstar, not just like in Hollywood, but in wrestling and everywhere. People want this guy to run for president. He is as popular as it gets. He needs to cut the mic. No more 'If you smell what The Rock is cooking.' No more all his catchy like hookline phrases. If he really wanted to be heel about it, don't do anything," he said.

The Rock is set to make his much-awaited in-ring return at WrestleMania XL as he teams up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tag team action. It remains to be seen which team will come out on top on Night One on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

