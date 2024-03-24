The Rock undergoing unexpected major character change to lean more into his new heel WWE persona is a must, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes The Rock must undergo a major character change to lean more into his WWE heel persona. The legend in question is former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan.

The Rock returned to WWE earlier this year as a babyface. However, he later turned heel and joined The Bloodline. Although fans initially booed The People's Champ as he was seemingly taking over Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of WrestleMania XL, they have been cheering him since his heel turn.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed The Rock is not really a heel. He suggested The Brahma Bull to "cut the mic."

"How many times have I said is Rock really being a heel right now? He's not. He's getting pops nonstop. 'Oh but he's really, he cut his teeth in Memphis, man.' I don't give a sh*t if he cut his teeth in Memphis. Your job is to be the heel. You are this humongous superstar, not just like in Hollywood, but in wrestling and everywhere. People want this guy to run for president. He is as popular as it gets. He needs to cut the mic. No more 'If you smell what The Rock is cooking.' No more all his catchy like hookline phrases. If he really wanted to be heel about it, don't do anything," he said. [From 12:05 to 12:45]

The former WWE star also thinks Cody Rhodes needs an attitude change

Since turning heel, The Rock has continuously insulted Cody Rhodes. Many fans and experts praised his promos. However, some veterans, including Matt Morgan, criticized The American Nightmare's comebacks for not being on the same level.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed Rhodes needs a major gear shift in his character ahead of WrestleMania XL.

"Here's the problem. Rock is cutting these world-beater promos, world-beater promos of all time, clowning Cody and making him look not cool. He's making Seth Rollins look not cool. So, both of them need to step their games up big time with their verbiage on how they retaliate. It can't be the same old status quo. They both, especially Cody, have got to show a major gear shift in their character," he said.

The Rock will return to in-ring action for the first time in eight years when he will team up with his cousin, Roman Reigns, for a massive tag team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare will also challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on Night Two.

