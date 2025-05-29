The Rock discloses how he honestly feels about his new role in an upcoming movie

The Rock has taken to social media to open up about his role in a new movie. He described the story and the character he is portraying.

Ad

The Great One is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, and one of the biggest stars to ever come out of the professional wrestling industry. He made a huge name for himself on the silver screen, which has led him to star in major box office attractions. It was reported last week that the former WWE Champion has a supporting role in a psychological thriller film called Breakthrough.

Ad

Trending

The Rock recently sent out a tweet on X/Twitter stating that he was hungry and grateful for the challenge that the character he was playing demanded:

"I’ve been very hungry (and grateful) for this kind of challenge. The story is a deep dark psychological dive into the culture of motivational 'gurus', and those souls seeking to find their greater purpose in life. It’s a character I can try to unhinge. And perhaps rip open," he wrote.

Ad

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo says The Rock will get heat for WrestleMania 42 changing venues

Next year's WrestleMania was supposed to take place in New Orleans. However, the event will be held in another location.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that since The Rock was the one who announced it, he's the one who gets the heat for the venue being changed.

Ad

"Bro, I don't know, but that is a blemish. I mean, especially the people from that area. He made that announcement. Changing the venue has absolutely nothing to do with The Rock. I'm sure it doesn't. I mean, that's coming from the top. But the fact of the matter was he was the one that went out there and made that huge, huge, huge announcement, and that's all people know. A majority of the people know that Rock said it. Oh my God, so the heat's gonna go to him." [2:42 onwards]

Ad

A new venue has yet to be officially announced by WWE. It has been speculated that Las Vegas could host the show for the second consecutive year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More