The Rock drops a hint about his next big move

The Rock has dropped a hint about his next big move. The WWE icon has seen immense success in the ring and beyond. His Hollywood career has established him as one of the top stars in the industry, but he might be open to switching careers once again.While The Rock continues his progress as a big-time Hollywood actor, there might be something else on his plate in the near future. During a season premiere episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, he talked about his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.The conversation switched to the Brahma Bull's political aspirations. When asked about whether a possibility of a Presidential campaign remains. He acknowledged the buzz around it before leaving the door open.&quot;It’s wild, man. I’m always honored when people ask that. I love what I do. I love storytelling. But yeah… we’ll see,&quot; he said. [H/T Variety]The speculation over the former WWE Champion diving into U.S. politics has been around for years. Back in 2017, he said he was considering running for president of the United States.Then in 2021, he once again addressed the possibility, saying he would consider it if that's what people want.The Rock got emotional talking about his daughter's WWE careerDuring a special screening of The Smashing Machine in the UK, The Rock was asked about how proud he was of his daughter, Simone Johnson's WWE journey.He said he was immensely proud of her since she carved her own path and didn't seek his father's help.&quot;I grew up in wrestling, she was born into it too, just like I was and when she said, 'I wanna do what you do'...but the difference is, it's why I get emotional, she's like, 'I wanna do what you do, but I wanna carve my own path.' That's a difference,&quot; he told MTV UK. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone goes by the name Ava in WWE and is currently signed with the company's NXT brand, where she serves as the General Manager.