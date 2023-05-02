The Rock could easily pull off a 30-minute WrestleMania match if he "wants to do it," states former WWE Champion

WWE legend The Rock has been receiving criticism from fans who were hoping to see him wrestle Roman Reigns this year. While it all worked for the better, considering the incredible reception and sales Cody Rhodes vs. The Tribal Chief made for WrestleMania 39, it's a known fact that the Samoan family feud is one of the biggest box office draws the company could produce at this point.

The Brahma Bull's former rival Kurt Angle recently touched on the Hollywood star's incredible workout regime. The Olympian Gold Medalist believes The Rock could work a half-hour contest because of his ability to stay fit and more.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion weighed in on the possibility of The Rock wrestling at a high level in the main event of WrestleMania today, should he decide to come out of retirement. Angle had nothing short of praise directed at his former rival:

"He really trains hard, and he has been able to keep his body young and active. When you watch him train, he does a lot of not just weight training and stuff, he does a lot of plyometrics and stuff like that. I believe that he could still wrestle. I believe if he wants to do it, he could put in a good 30-minute match at WrestleMania. I don't doubt that for a second. He's able to take care of his body as much as he has lately. I don't see it being a problem for him." (H/T Fightful)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 1291 days since The Rock’s last WWE appearance. 1291 days since The Rock’s last WWE appearance. https://t.co/F92QjV2RtN

What does Roman Reigns think about arm wrestling the WWE legend?

While promoting their feature film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Roman Reigns and The Rock were asked which of their characters would win an arm wrestling match between the two. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wasted little time before stating:

"I already gave this to you," Roman Reigns said to The Rock.

ASSASSIN @notASSASSINtbh Roman Reigns admits The Rock would whoop his ass Roman Reigns admits The Rock would whoop his ass‼️😳 https://t.co/hqbi2Hv873

While the chances are slim for a bout between the two to happen at next year's Show of Shows, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that they will eventually face each other in a WWE ring. The Rock even teased meeting The Bloodline down the road during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Read more here.

